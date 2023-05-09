Getting swimsuit ready is on everyone’s mind, but when we think of this concept, often our first thoughts are:

“Oh no, I can’t wear a bathing suit, I gained so much weight!”

“I don’t look good enough to wear a bathing suit, people will stare and judge me!”

“I need to stop eating, so I can wear a bathing suit this summer…”

Double-Certified Nutritionist and Functional Fitness Trainer, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with healthy ways to rock your one or two-piece bathing suit this summer with ultimate confidence, breaking it down into a three-step process:

Practice Prep Perform

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.