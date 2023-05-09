Double-Certified Nutritionist and Functional Fitness Trainer, Martha VanCamp, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to deep-dive into step two, prep, of getting bathing suit ready and rocking it with ultimate confidence.

In addition to proper nutrition and exercise, getting enough sleep is part of prep. In fact, enough sleep can help you de-bloat and lose weight.

By increasing sleep, you can generally reduce daily caloric intake by about 300 calories

One additional hour of sleep can positively affect belly fat

