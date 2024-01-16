TAMPA (BLOOM) – Experts say regular fitness routine can positively impact all of your hormones, and not just your sex hormone levels. Exercise is linked to your serotonin and dopamine levels which means that you can improve both your physical and mental health and wellbeing just by working out.
Personal trainer Lisa Reed joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share goals for strength training for hormonal health.
Here is the goal list Lisa shared with Bloom viewers:
- Always perform a dynamic warm-up
- Before each exercise, perform 1x 20 to pre-exhaust the muscle to be ready to lift heavier.
- Rest at least 1 minute between sets
- Week 1-2: 3×10-12 reps, Week 3-4: 3×8-10 reps, Week 5-6: 3×6-8 Reps per exercise. Increase the weight if you can achieve more repetitions than prescribed. The key is to achieve the desired number of repetitions and the last one is challenging before your form is sacrificed.