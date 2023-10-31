TAMPA (BLOOM) – Halloween can be fun and festive however, for many women, it should never turn into a real life horror show. Self Defense Expert David Bybee, who is a 3X World Kickboxing Champion and Director of Coaches for USA Kickboxing joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to offer tips for a safe Halloween night. Here are a few good tips:

-Safety in numbers – don’t go out alone

-Never leave a drink unattended at a party or bar

-Never consume food or drink from a person you don’t know

-Don’t wear costumes/clothing too binding or revealing

-Avoid shoes that you cannot move quickly and easily in