Peak Performance Expert and the Author of “Shift Into a Higher Gear: Better Your Best and Live Life to the Fullest”, Dr. Delatorro McNeal, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his insights on shifting your mindset to focus on your goals and purpose in life.

McNeal uses a motorcycle metaphor to describe how we should live our lives. “If you want to change directions in a car, you have to go left and right with the steering wheel. You don’t have to do any of that with a motorcycle. All you have to do on a motorcycle is lean… And the motorcycle of our life and business is taking 100% of its direction from our intention, and it knows our intention based upon where we put our weight,” says McNeal.

Life constantly ebbs and flows, and we experience highs and lows, or curves in life. “When we are in those curves, 9 times out of 10 we want to stop…,” says McNeal, but he encourages people to “live life the bike way” when you are in those curves.