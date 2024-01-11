TAMPA (BLOOM) – “Veganuary,” celebrated during the month of January, is a time when people lean in to a plant-based diet. Fabricio Zambrano, also known as “Fab the Vegan” and his daughter Laceinne Zambrano Bekye both live a plant-based life. They joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a Raw Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry recipe.

Raw Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry

Ingredients:

Zucchini

Red cabbage

Red bell pepper

Peas

Spring onion

Cilantro

Sesame seeds

Cashews

Dressing Ingredients:

Almond butter

Lime juice

Coconut aminos

Maple syrup

Sesame oil

Ginger

Apple cider vinegar

Directions: