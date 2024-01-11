TAMPA (BLOOM) – “Veganuary,” celebrated during the month of January, is a time when people lean in to a plant-based diet. Fabricio Zambrano, also known as “Fab the Vegan” and his daughter Laceinne Zambrano Bekye both live a plant-based life. They joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a Raw Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry recipe.
Raw Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry
Ingredients:
- Zucchini
- Red cabbage
- Red bell pepper
- Peas
- Spring onion
- Cilantro
- Sesame seeds
- Cashews
Dressing Ingredients:
- Almond butter
- Lime juice
- Coconut aminos
- Maple syrup
- Sesame oil
- Ginger
- Apple cider vinegar
Directions:
- Spiralize zucchini and add to bowl. Grate or chop red cabbage and add to bowl. Add sliced bell pepper, spring onion, peas and cilantro.
- For dressing, whisk together all ingredients.
- Pour dressing over stir fry and toss together. Garnish with chopped cashews and sesame seeds and enjoy!