TAMPA (BLOOM) – “Veganuary,” celebrated during the month of January, is a time when people lean in to a plant-based diet. Fabricio Zambrano, also known as “Fab the Vegan” and his daughter Laceinne Zambrano Bekye both live a plant-based life. They joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share a Raw Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry recipe.

Raw Zucchini Noodle Stir Fry

Ingredients:

  • Zucchini
  • Red cabbage
  • Red bell pepper
  • Peas
  • Spring onion
  • Cilantro
  • Sesame seeds
  • Cashews

Dressing Ingredients:

  • Almond butter
  • Lime juice
  • Coconut aminos
  • Maple syrup
  • Sesame oil
  • Ginger
  • Apple cider vinegar

Directions:

  1. Spiralize zucchini and add to bowl. Grate or chop red cabbage and add to bowl. Add sliced bell pepper, spring onion, peas and cilantro.
  2. For dressing, whisk together all ingredients.
  3. Pour dressing over stir fry and toss together. Garnish with chopped cashews and sesame seeds and enjoy!