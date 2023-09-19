Are you ready to STRUT?

STRUT 2023 is now taking submissions for Designers, Dancers, Stylists, Boutiques, and Models for it’s 2023 Tour, and there is a stop in Tampa Bay.

Jennifer Pace the president of MBC Travelers and Vice President and Treasurer Lindsey Scholl, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share more about the big event happening at Innisbrook Resort located at 36750 US Hwy 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL 34684 on October 13th and 14th 2023.

“Our models are all stage 4 metastatic breast cancer patients , and the clothing was donated by Network for Good .”, said Scholl. She went on to say, “The ladies will be wearing clothes from our Thrivers Closet, we donate clothing to Metastatic Breast Cancer patients on a regular basis.”

Registration is $50.00 per Show with a two-ticket minimum sale to participate. So bring a friend and support a great cause.