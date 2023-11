TAMPA (BLOOM) – Medical Ophthalmologist Mike Stuntz, MD of St. Luke’s Cataract and Laser Institute joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share the new facility in Wesley Chapel which is St. Luke’s 6th clinic and 2nd surgery center in the greater Tampa Bay area.

