Largo, Fla – The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Tampa Bay announced its Pocket Pet Palooza event, where adoption fees will be waived for a variety of small pets and livestock from Wednesday, July 19, through Thursday, August 31. This limited-time offer allows potential adopters to bring home birds, rabbits, mice, chickens, guinea pigs, and more without any adoption fees from SPCA Tampa Bay.

The SPCA said 100 small pets and livestock are eagerly waiting for loving homes, there is a wide selection of animal companions available, ranging in shapes and sizes. SPCA said the special promotion excludes large farm animals, reptiles, and large avian breeds.

The adoption office at SPCA Tampa Bay, located at 9099 130th Avenue North, Largo, Florida 33773, will be open for adoptions.

Potential adopters can also explore the available pocket pets and livestock on the SPCA Tampa Bay website. For those who prefer to see the animals in person, a visit to the shelter in Largo is recommended. The adoption office is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

The SPCA said potential adopters are encouraged to arrive early at the shelter and bring a carrier for their new pet. Only one fee-waived pocket pet or livestock is available per person.

SPCA Tampa Bay’s knowledgeable staff and volunteers are dedicated to helping families find the perfect pet that fits their lifestyle. The adoption team takes pride in their ability to match families with pets for long-term success and happiness.

Previous fee-waived adoption events have proven immensely successful, with many animals finding their forever homes in just a few days. These events allow SPCA Tampa Bay to allocate more resources to care for the animals in their community, which amounts to over 8,000 animals annually, including wildlife.

For those interested in adopting a small pet, livestock, or any other animals available for adoption, visit spcatampabay.org and click on the adoptions section. You can also reach out to SPCA Tampa Bay by calling 727-586-3591 for more information.