TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Elizabeth Riggs has a bright personality and loves the outdoors– especially flowers. When she and her husband purchased a lot in South Tampa, they weren’t quite ready to build their forever home.

But, on the lot sat a dilapidated house, many nights filled with people who didn’t belong there.

“Our whole community rallied together and we worked to help clear this off and make this clean,” Riggs said. “We wanted to give back to the community.”

She and her family worked to make the rundown lot bloom into something beautiful by sowing thousands of flower seeds. You won’t find any trespassing signs there, though. Instead, one her husband made is encouraging kids to enjoy the field.

“My favorite thing to do is to come outside and see little bikes in the old driveway and they just come out here and frolic,” says Riggs.

Riggs said a car line for a nearby school wraps around the block, and many times kids hop out and pick flowers for their teachers. Other times they’ll just enjoy an afternoon walk with their parents to pick the gorgeous blooms.

“We’re just seeing the community come together,” she said. “Picking flowers makes people happy, so why not spread the seeds and spread love.”

The lot is located on West Kensington Avenue. Riggs invites all families to visit and pick their own bouquet for as long as the flowers will grow.