Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and the Bloom team are excited to congratulate 5-Star Kicker Nico Gramática, the son of Tampa Bay Bucs Legend Martín Gramática on committing 100% to the University of South Florida.

