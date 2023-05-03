Most of us know all too well the struggle of trying to stretch every dollar.

One of the biggest expenses for any household is groceries. That’s why smart shopping is essential if you want to save money and still eat well. Especially in this economy!

How much can you save by implementing these tips?

We know that saving money on groceries is a top priority for many families. That’s why we wanted to provide you with some specific examples of how much money you can save by implementing the tips in this article.

Let’s start with shopping the sales. By purchasing items that are on sale and planning your meals around them, you can save up to 30% on your grocery bill. That’s an average savings of $20-$30 per week for a family of four. Over the course of a year, that adds up to a whopping $1,040-$1,560 in savings!

Buying seasonal produce is another great way to save money on groceries. By purchasing produce that is in season, you can save up to 50% compared to buying out-of-season produce.

For example, in the summer months, you can find sweet corn for as little as 25 cents per ear, whereas in the winter months, the price can jump to $1 or more per ear. By buying in-season produce, you can save up to $30 per week on your grocery bill for a family of four. Over the course of a year, that’s a savings of $1,560!

Choosing store brands over name brands is another great way to save money on groceries. On average, store brands are 25% cheaper than name brands, but often offer the same quality and taste. By choosing store brands for just five items on your grocery list each week, you can save up to $15 per week for a family of four. Over the course of a year, that adds up to a savings of $780!

By implementing these tips and others in this article, you can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year on your grocery bill. So why not give them a try and see how much you can save?

Here’s some of our favorite tips and tricks for smart shopping.

First things first, set a budget. Before you even step foot in the store, you need to know how much you can afford to spend. It’s important to set a realistic budget and stick to it. If you don’t, you’ll end up overspending and regretting it later. Set a weekly or bi-weekly budget, depending on how often I go grocery shopping.

Once you have your budget, make a list. This is crucial if you want to avoid impulse purchases and stick to your budget. Try making a list based on meals to make for the week. This helps to avoid buying unnecessary items and ensures that I have everything I need to make meals for my family.

Now that you have your list, it’s time to start shopping. One of our favorite ways to save money is by shopping the sales. Look for items that are on sale and plan your meals around those items. For example, if chicken breasts are on sale, plan to make several meals that include chicken. This way, you can take advantage of the sale and save money.

Another way to save money is by shopping seasonally. Seasonal produce is often cheaper and tastes better because it’s at the peak of freshness. Plus, it’s a great way to add variety to your meals. Try to plan meals based on what’s in season and take advantage of the cheaper prices.

Coupons and rebates are also great ways to save money. Look for coupons in your local newspaper, online, or through your store’s loyalty program. You can also find rebates through apps like Ibotta or Checkout 51. These apps offer cash back on select items, so it’s like getting a discount on items you were already planning to buy.

Buying in bulk is another way to save money. Buy items like rice, pasta, and canned goods in bulk. Not only does it save money, but it also reduces the number of trips to make to the store. Just make sure you have enough storage space at home before buying in bulk.

Store brands are often cheaper than name brands and taste just as good. A pro tip is to buy store brands for items like milk, bread, and cereal. It’s an easy way to save money without sacrificing quality.

Lastly, don’t shop hungry! This is a big mistake that I used to make all the time. When you’re hungry, everything looks good and you end up buying things you don’t need. Eat a snack before heading to the store and stick to your list.

Finding coupons and rebates

Happy young woman shopping for groceries in supermarket standing near her trolley using smartphone. (Getty Images)

When it comes to finding coupons and rebates, there are several strategies you can use to save money on your grocery bill. One option is to check your local newspaper for coupon inserts. Many grocery stores also offer digital coupons that can be loaded onto a loyalty card. Simply check your store’s website or mobile app to see what coupons are available.

Another way to find coupons is to visit websites that specialize in finding discounts and deals on grocery items. Popular websites like Coupons.com and RetailMeNot offer a wide variety of coupons for everything from snacks and cereal to cleaning supplies and personal care items.

If you prefer using your smartphone, there are several apps that can help you find coupons and rebates as well. Ibotta and Checkout 51 are two popular apps that offer cash back on select grocery items. Simply scan your receipt after your purchase to receive cash back on eligible items.

One thing to keep in mind when using coupons and rebates is to only use them on items you would have purchased anyway. Don’t be tempted to buy something just because you have a coupon or rebate for it. Stick to your list and use coupons and rebates to save money on items you already planned to buy.

By using these strategies, you can find coupons and rebates that can save you money on your grocery bill without sacrificing the quality of the food you buy. With a little effort and research, you can start saving money on your grocery bill right away.

Shopping and saving in Tampa Bay

Be sure to check your local Publix’s weekly ad to see what items are on sale. Plan your meals around these items, and stock up on any non-perishables that you use regularly when they are on sale. This can help you save money in the long run and ensure that you always have essential items on hand.

Publix also offers digital coupons that can be loaded onto your Publix account or loyalty card. Be sure to check the Publix website or mobile app to see what coupons are available before you head to the store.

Another way to save money at Publix is by taking advantage of their BOGO (buy one, get one free) deals. These deals can be a great way to save money on items that you regularly use, such as pasta or canned goods. If you have coupons for these items as well, you can save even more money.

Finally, consider joining Publix’s loyalty program, which offers members exclusive discounts and promotions. You can sign up for the program online or in-store, and it’s completely free.

By following these tips, you can save money on your grocery bill at Publix and other Tampa Bay grocery stores. Don’t be afraid to ask your local Publix employees for advice as well – they may be able to point you towards additional deals and promotions that you may not have known about otherwise.

Smart shopping is essential if you want to save money and still eat well. Set a budget, make a list, shop the sales, buy in bulk, and choose store brands. With a little planning and smart shopping, you can save money on groceries and still provide delicious meals for your family.