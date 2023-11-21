TAMPA (BLOOM) – Dr. Cathleen Gerenger joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share how the body’s circadian rhythm is linked to what is going on with your health.

“The circadian rhythm is our body’s natural 24-hour clock. Traditional Chinese Medicine has acknowledged and utilized the concept of circadian rhythms for thousands of years as a way to monitor one’s health. This internal body clock is influenced by environmental cues, especially light, and helps regulate sleep patterns, feeding behavior, hormone release, and other important bodily functions.”, said Dr. Gerenger.

In the interview with Guyardo, Dr. Gerenger shared which window of waking time during the night is linked to a higher risk for health issues.