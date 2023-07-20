Tampa (BLOOM) – Summer is here, and with the rising temperatures, there’s no better time to explore the latest trends in cool beverages. Staying hydrated during the hot months is essential, and what better way to do it than with refreshing and boozy drinks? In this article, we’ll dive into the world of summer beverages, and introduce you to some of the hottest brands in the market. Get ready to quench your thirst and elevate your summer experience with the likes of Castello Del Poggio, Zonin, Bushwacker Spirits, and Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer.

Embracing Refreshment: The Allure of Summer Beverages

Summer drinks have a special place in our hearts, not only for their delicious taste but also for their cultural significance. Whether it’s the joy of sipping on a fruity cocktail by the poolside or the satisfaction of savoring a mimosa during a brunch, these beverages offer more than just refreshment.

Castello Del Poggio offers a delightful journey through its Fruit Blossom Collection, where a sun-drenched, fruity oasis awaits. Among their exceptional wines is the enchanting ‘Blueberry Bliss,’ featuring delightful and juicy all-natural blueberry flavor. Following your bliss has never been so delicious! Additionally, their dry Pinot Grigio stands out with its elegant, crisp, and refreshing profile, boasting notes of green apple, white flowers, and citrus. The grapes for this exceptional wine grow on the foothills of the Castello del Poggio castle in Northern Italy, renowned for producing the world’s best Pinot Grigio grapes. Best served chilled, this wine perfectly pairs with bright and fresh flavors, such as poultry, seafood, and fresh pasta dishes. Cheers to a sensory delight that will transport you to the charming vineyards of Italy!

When it comes to sparkling wine and champagne that’s perfect for summer, Zonin has it all! With a winemaking legacy spanning over 200 years, the Zonin family crafts vibrant and stylish proseccos in the lush hills of Northern Italy. Their sparkling offerings are a testament to their expertise and passion for bubbles. A standout product is the Coastal Lemon Spritz, a delightful and refreshing creation that captures the essence of summer in every sip. Whether you’re celebrating special moments, enjoying brunch, or having a girls’ night out, adding Zonin’s bubbly touch will turn these moments into lasting memories. Prepare to embark on a effervescent journey that combines tradition, craftsmanship, and pure joy in every bottle.

With a love story that started during a trip to Mexico in 2016, Freshie captured the hearts of family and friends with their fresh take on a tequila seltzer. The original recipe, mixed on the spot with love, became an instant hit, turning every gathering into a celebration. Freshie’s organic tequila seltzer is a one-of-a-kind creation, made with love and care. Using organic ingredients sourced from a fourth-generation family-owned distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, they let the agave mature for an impressive 7 years before harvest and distillation. The result? The world’s first organic tequila seltzer that promises to bring the best moments to life, organically. Open a can, and let the love story unfold sip by sip, creating unforgettable memories with every taste.

Bushwacker is more than just a coconut rum cream liqueur; it has a fascinating backstory that dates back to the spring of 1975 on the beautiful island of St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands. Tom Brokamp, the manager of the Ship’s Store, and Angie Conigliaro, the bartender, teamed up to create this tropical variation on the White Russian. The drink, originally nameless, was promoted by Angie relentlessly and eventually caught the attention of two gentlemen with their large dog, an Afghan Hound named Bushwack. This furry friend became the namesake for the drink, and the rest is history.

Over the years, the popularity of Bushwacker spread throughout the Southeastern United States, particularly in the panhandle of Florida. Today, there are Bushwacker festivals held annually throughout Florida, celebrating this creamy, kick-butt Pina Colada-like drink.

In 2020, Bushwacker Spirits took this beloved concoction to a new level by offering it in a ready-to-drink bottle for the first time. With its rich history and local origins in Sarasota, Florida, Bushwacker continues to bring joy and nostalgia to the hearts of its devoted fans.

As the temperatures rise, so do the opportunities to savor the finest summer beverages. This season’s trends offer something for everyone. By embracing the creativity of brands like Castello Del Poggio, Zonin, Bushwacker Spirits, and Freshie Organic Tequila Seltzer, and by crafting your own cool drinks at home, you can make this summer an unforgettable and refreshingly delightful experience. So, cheers to a season filled with sipping into summer!