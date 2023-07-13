SilverSneakers is a health and fitness program for adults 65+ and is included for free in many Medicare Advantage plans—including to seniors in the Tampa Bay area.

Trainer, Shannon Thigpen, and Engagement Manager, Kim Clark, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about SilverSneakers free fitness classes available to seniors.

Visit SilverSneakersTampa.com to check to see if you have free access to SilverSneakers benefits through your Medicare plan or Call 866-584-7255.

SilverSneakers exercise classes are designed especially for seniors to help them live longer, healthier, happier lives. It includes live, online fitness classes, on-demand videos, and in-person access to thousands of gyms across the country. SilverSneakers members can take part in instructor-led and virtual classes in a variety of formats that include strength training, cardio, meditation, yoga, and stress management.

We are super excited to have SilverSneakers participating in our Bloom Health Expo happening this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advent Health Training Center.