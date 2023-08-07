Feeling burnt out, exhausted, or stressed is your body’s way of saying you need a break. Business Coach, Pamela Pacheco, joined Guest Host Farron Hipp on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share signs you may need to take a break.

Emotional/Mental Symptoms:

• exhausted burned out , overwhelmed

• Feeling stressed anxious

• Feeling irritable or easily angered

Physical Symptoms:

• Headaches stomach aches

• Restless, sleeping too little or too much

• Memory problems

Productivity Symptoms:

• Having difficulty concentrating, performing or being productive

• lack of motivation

• Decreased creativity