Feeling burnt out, exhausted, or stressed is your body’s way of saying you need a break. Business Coach, Pamela Pacheco, joined Guest Host Farron Hipp on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share signs you may need to take a break.
Emotional/Mental Symptoms:
• exhausted burned out , overwhelmed
• Feeling stressed anxious
• Feeling irritable or easily angered
Physical Symptoms:
• Headaches stomach aches
• Restless, sleeping too little or too much
• Memory problems
Productivity Symptoms:
• Having difficulty concentrating, performing or being productive
• lack of motivation
• Decreased creativity