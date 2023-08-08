Medical and Spiritual Intuitive and the Author of “Heal From Within”, Katie Beecher, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share signs trauma may be impacting you physically.

“A lot of people will come to me, you know, with a physical issue and then my guides, the report, reveal traumas that they’ve had, or issues with their relationships, or accidents that they have been in, or things that would cause, you know, a PTSD type of reaction…”, says Beecher. Research has revealed that the emotional and physical reactions of unresolved trauma can make you more prone to serious health conditions. Untreated trauma in your past can impact your future health.