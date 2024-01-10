TAMPA (BLOOM) – Food play such an important role in our health and longevity. Longevity Dietitian and Gut Health Expert Ella Davar, RD joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about role the foods we eat plays. Davar discusses an anti-inflammatory diet and way of living and how you can prevent overeating by taking 5 deep breaths before eating and AVOID some of the common American Diet foods.