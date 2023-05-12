Say hi to Daisy, the 2nd truck in the fleet of 5.



She’s a 1968 Double Cab by VW, rolling around with a variety of high-end beautiful flowers in tow, from Peonies, Lilac Branches, Hydrangeas, Ranunculus, David Austin Garden Roses and more.



Daisy made her way into the Bloom studios in Tampa, Florida with Stephanie Frank who shared how folks can arrange their own flowers just in time for Mother’s Day.



BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.









