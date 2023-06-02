The Co-Founder and Editor-in-Chief of Ask Us Beauty Magazine, Michelle Emmick joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom for a deep dive into her interview with Maria Shriver.

Maria Shriver who is a journalist, author, a member of the Kennedy family, former First Lady of California, and the founder of the nonprofit organization, The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement, shared a very moving quote with the magazine about the importance of cherishing time.

“We spend a lot of our lives not in it. By that, I mean we’re thinking about the future, we’re thinking about the past, we’re thinking about our to-do’s. We’re thinking about all the things that went wrong-things that threw us off our path. And because of that, we miss a large part of our lives.” -Maria Shriver

