Saving time in the kitchen while cooking can greatly enhance your efficiency and make meal preparation more enjoyable. It also will give you more time to focus on self care and ways to reduce stress.

Wendy Wesley, a nutritionist and dietitian who is the founder of Wendy Wesley Nutrition, joined the global health and wellness show Bloom with an easy healthy recipe the whole family will love.

Slow Cooker Pork Tenderloin Recipe:

A 1-pound pork tenderloin about 1 foot long

1 cup BBQ sauce

1 tablespoon mustard – any kind

2 teaspoons chili powder

Place tenderloin in a slow cooker and add wet ingredients. Blend. Cook at low temp for 4 hours. Shred for tacos or grain bowls or slice it to go with a side of vegetables and potatoes for an easy weeknight meal.

