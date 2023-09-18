Tampa (BLOOM) – Ever heard of a dessert that’s as vibrant, fresh, and delightful as a fruit pizza? This splendid treat is not only a feast for your taste buds but a visual delight as well. Packed with the goodness of seasonal fruits and a scrumptious crust, a homemade fruit pizza is the perfect way to satisfy your sweet cravings. (Unfortunately they don’t sell it premade at Publix). In this guide, we walk you through the joyous journey of creating this delightful dish from scratch.

The Crust

Choosing the Right Base

When it comes to making the perfect fruit pizza, it all starts with the crust. Whether you’re a fan of the classic crispy crust or a soft, cookie-like base, we’ve got you covered. You can opt for traditional, gluten-free, or even a cookie crust as the foundation of your pizza.

Tips and Tricks

If desired, poke holes with a fork in the crust before baking to prevent it from puffing up. Bake it in a preheated oven at 350°F (175°C) for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

The Sauce

Classic Choices

A classic choice for the sauce is a mixture of cream cheese and sugar, offering a rich and creamy base for our vibrant toppings. Mix 8 ounces of softened cream cheese with 1/4 cup of sugar and spread it generously over the cooled crust.

Innovative Ideas

Feeling experimental? Try using half yogurt or a chocolate spread base to add a unique twist to your fruit pizza.

The Toppings

Seasonal Fruit Selections

Now comes the fun part — decorating your pizza with a riot of colorful fruits! Think slices of strawberries, kiwis, and bananas, or go tropical with mangoes and pineapples.

Texture and Flavor Harmony

Remember, a good fruit pizza is all about balance. Play around with textures and flavors to create a harmonious topping.

Assembly and Baking

Prepping and Arranging

Arrange your chosen fruits artistically on the sauce-laden crust. Feel free to create patterns or go for a more rustic, freestyle arrangement.

Serving Suggestions

Serve it chilled, perhaps with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream to take it to the next level.

Homemade Fruit Pizza: Step-by-Step Recipe

Ingredients

For the Crust:

1 and 1/2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 stick unsalted butter, softened

1/4 cup of sugar

A pinch of salt

1.5 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon corn starch (Makes it softer)

For the Sauce:

8 ounces of cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup of powdered sugar

.5 cup greek yogurt

For the Toppings:

1 cup of sliced strawberries

1 banana, sliced

1/2 cup of blueberries

1 kiwi, sliced

Mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1: Preparing the Crust

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). In a large bowl, combine the dry ingrediants except sugar. Mix softened butter with sugar. Add creamed sugar to the flour mixture and blend until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Chill in fridge covered for at least 20 minutes Roll out the dough on a floured surface to fit a pizza pan or pie pan. Transfer the rolled-out dough to a pizza pan and shape it as necessary to cover the pan evenly. Using a fork, prick the surface of the crust to prevent it from puffing up during baking. (optional) Bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes, or until golden brown. Once baked, remove the crust from the oven and let it cool completely.

Step 2: Preparing the Sauce

In a medium bowl, beat together the softened cream cheese and butter and sugar until smooth and creamy. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over the cooled crust.

Step 3: Adding the Toppings

Wash and slice the strawberries, banana, and kiwi neatly. Arrange the sliced fruits along with blueberries artistically on the cream cheese layer.

Step 4: Serving

Refrigerate the pizza for 1-2 hours before slicing to allow the flavors to meld beautifully.

Slice into wedges using a sharp, clean knife or a pizza cutter.

Garnish with fresh mint leaves for an added touch of color and freshness.

Serve chilled, and enjoy your homemade fruit pizza with a scoop of ice cream or a dollop of whipped cream for an indulgent treat!

Notes:

Feel free to swap out any fruits for your favorites or whatever is in season. This recipe is versatile and can be customized to your liking.

Enjoy the delightful burst of fresh flavors with every bite of this homemade fruit pizza. It is the perfect sweet treat that is sure to impress both kids and adults alike. Don’t forget to share your creation with friends and family. Bon appétit!

And there you have it — a homemade fruit pizza that’s both a feast for the eyes and a treat for the palate! We encourage you to try this recipe and add your creative touch to it.