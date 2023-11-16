TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Sculptors from all around the world are meeting on Treasure Island Beach to show off their larger-than-life sand sculptures all weekend long.

Artists will create masterpieces and show off their sand-sculpting talent with this year’s “It’s About Time” wonderland.

The event is taking place starting Thursday through Sunday, with an additional weekend of activities on Nov. 25 and Nov. 26.

Along with the sculptures, guests will get to experience the beach food court, beer garden, arts and crafts marketplace, live entertainment, and Saturday night’s fireworks.

The event dates back to 1985 when Florida was home to the world’s largest sandcastle. In 2001, former Governor Jeb Bush proclaimed Treasure Island as the Sand Sculpture Capital of Florida.

The event this year will be cashless for parking, bars, and merchandise. Visitors can use their mobile wallets or credit cards.

The city’s new smoking and vaping ban will be in effect for the event this year. There will be designated areas for smokers.

For more information, visit SandingOvationsMastersCup.com.