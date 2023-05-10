The Spartan Race an extreme endurance race and 5K is like no other.



Runners now have the opportunity to run through the Buccaneer bleachers, run past the iconic pirate ship and listen to the famous animatronic parrot.



Organizers say make sure your quads and calves are in tip top shape, these stairs are no joke.



The Spartan Race is Saturday May 13th. At 2 pm there will be a fly over and national anthem and all police, fire, military, first responders are invited to honor fallen police officer Jesse Madsen.



Joe De Sena the Founder of The Spartan Race, and artist Dominique Martinez the owner and founder of Rustic Steel based in Tampa, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what racers and spectators can expect.



Martinez also shared images of his incredible work of art dedicated to fallen officers.

BLOOM is Tampa Bay’s only daily 1-hour TV show focusing on health & lifestyle.



You can watch weekdays at 2:00pm only on WFLA News Channel 8 — with an encore broadcast late night 3:00am. Tune into BLOOM and watch your life grow!



Bloom is also part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



The health and lifestyle show also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



