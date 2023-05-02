Relationship Coach and the Author of “Kickass Husband: Winning at Life, Marriage & Sex”, Matthew P. Hoffman, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share examples of things you should never and always say to a man or woman, and if there is really a way to provide constructive criticism to your partner without starting WW3.

Thing you should never say to a woman:

“Is it that time of the month?”

“Are you tired or sick because you don’t look like yourself?”

“Are you going to eat that?”

“Did you plan on exercising this week?”

Things you should never say to a man:

“You can’t!”

“You’ll never!”

“You always…”

Things you should always say to a woman:

“I appreciate you so much for…”

“You are so capable of…”

“You look amazing in that…”

Things you should always say to a man:

“You’re so hot!”

“You can do this. I believe in you.”

“I appreciate all you do.”

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.