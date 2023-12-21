TAMPA (BLOOM) – With a new year quickly approaching, many people likely have resolutions ready to go, but Mental Health Educator Natasha A. Pierre says that’s really not the best game plan. Pierre joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom and said instead of focusing on resolutions, we should focus on lifestyle changes.

“Forbes reports that most resolutions fade after four months, and it’s likely due to goals that tackle surface-level problems rather than addressing their underlying causes.” said Pierre. She went on to say, “Having great abs are wonderful, we confront the deeper reasons behind excessive eating or lack of motivation for exercise, our chances of success remain slim.”

In her “Roadmap for Mental Health in 2024”, Pierre said people should go through life with the “Eagle Approach”.

“Eagles are the only birds that fly into storms. They turn their wings upward and use the turbulence to soar higher. Life’s storms do not disappear without effort. In the new year, fly directly into your storm. Confront them head-on and commit to taking every essential step to restore peace.” said Pierre.

Pierre said it’s also important to not try to battle mental health issues alone. “The beauty of the mental health road lies in not having to navigate it alone. It’s imperative to secure the support you need. Schedule a therapy session today for January. Research support groups and download apps. Often, hearing another’s experience about what also causes us pain, can provide solace, allows us to gain insights and find ways to better overcome challenges together.” she said.

Pierre also shared her predictions for mental health trends in 2024:

-Teletherapy will continue

-A rise in AI generated Mental Health Apps

-Targeted Support Groups (mothers of children with special needs, people who experience workplace trauma, etc.)

-Pressure on workplaces to foster and maintain psychologically safe environments