TAMPA (BLOOM) – Young country-pop artist Jordana Bryant is on tour and made Tampa Bay one of her stops.

Bryant opened for Alexandra Kay on her “All I’ve Ever Known” tour at The Orpheum in Tampa’s Historic Ybor City entertainment district.

At just 18 years old, Jordana, signed with Riser House Entertainment, and quickly started crafting her songwriting, performing and building her fanbase.

With a growing TikTok that has garnered over 3 million likes, she’s launched her last few singles including “New Friends,” “Penniless & Broke,” “Best Friend,” “18” and her brand new cover of “Driving Home For Christmas” which have a combined total of nearly 10 million streams globally.

Bryant joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share her journey from Philadelphia to Nashville.