Welcome to Red Mesa Mercado’s Breakfast Fiesta!

Tampa (BLOOM) – ¡Buenos días, amigos y amigas! Are you ready to for a new breakfast adventure that will ignite your taste buds and kickstart your day with a sizzling fiesta of flavors? Look no further than Red Mesa Mercado, the Mexican eatery located in St. Petersburg, Florida. Their brand-new breakfast menu showcases a tantalizing array of dishes that will make your mornings brighter and your stomachs happier.

In a world dominated by national franchises and fast-food giants, there’s something truly special about immersing yourself in the flavors and culture of local eateries.

While generic menus and standardized recipes have become the norm, Red Mesa Mercado stands out. They proudly dish up recipes, infusing them with a fusion of Cali-Mex flair and old-world Mexican flavors. This dedication to preserving tradition while embracing innovation sets Red Mesa Mercado apart, providing a one-of-a-kind experience for locals and visitors alike.

By choosing to support local establishments like Red Mesa Mercado, you not only savor the delectable creations on their menu, but also contribute to the vibrant fabric of the community. Every bite becomes a statement—an affirmation of the value of local businesses and the distinctive culinary heritage they represent.

Overview of Red Mesa Mercado: Where Mexican Cuisine Takes Center Stage

Step into Red Mesa Mercado, located in St. Petersburg’s Edge District. This lively eatery pays homage to the roots of Mexican culinary traditions, drawing inspiration from original family recipes and even reaching back to the Aztec culture that gave birth to staples like maíz and chiles.

Red Mesa Mercado is more than just a place to satisfy your cravings. As you enter this fast-paced outdoor eatery, you’ll be greeted by the intoxicating aromas of quesadillas, burritos, and street tacos that sizzle on the grill. The menu is a testament to the creativity and skill of the culinary team, with each dish crafted to showcase the vibrant ingredients and bold flavors that define Mexican cuisine.

While indulging in the delectable offerings at Red Mesa Mercado, don’t forget to try an array of handcrafted cocktails and beverages that perfectly complement the food. They recently launched a new line of drinks. Whether you’re seeking a quick bite or a leisurely dining experience, Red Mesa Mercado invites you to embrace the bustling energy of their outdoor eatery.

The Exciting New Breakfast Menu: A Symphony of Flavors

Red Mesa Mercado’s new breakfast menu showcases a range of dishes, each one bursting with authentic Mexican flavors and carefully crafted to delight your senses. Let’s take a closer look at the culinary wonders that await you. (and the dishes I had the pleasure of trying):

1. Chorizo Torta: A Hearty Morning Delight

The Chorizo Torta, a true morning champion that combines fluffy scrambled eggs, savory chorizo sausage, creamy guacamole, refried beans, and a generous layer of cheddar jack cheese. Nestled between two slices sweet bread, this mouthwatering creation will leave you craving every savory bite. To me it was the perfect marriage of flavors and textures, creating a symphony of deliciousness. This was my favorite of all the dishes I tried. The housemade chorizo was the star!

2. Chile Relleno Breakfast Tacos: Spice Up Your Morning

House-made flour tortillas embrace a delightful blend of a perfectly roasted chile relleno, accompanied by refried beans, fresh pico de gallo, and crumbled queso fresco. Each bite had a blend of spicy, and creamy flavors, creating a breakfast experience that is both bold and satisfying. Not my favorite but I would eat agian.

3. Birria Sopes: A Traditional Delight

Experience a classic Mexican breakfast with the Birria Sopes. Two fried eggs rest atop a masa cake, complemented by a medley of flavors that includes refried beans, crumbled queso fresco, a sprinkle of cilantro onion, and a zesty serrano crema. The combination of textures, from the crispy masa cake to the runny eggs, along with the vibrant flavors, make each bite amazing.

4. Sonora Birria Chilaquiles: A Festive Morning Fiesta

Imagine a colorful plate of tortilla chips coated in a tantalizing guajillo chile sauce, generously topped with tender brisket, vibrant cilantro onion, a dollop of serrano crema, crumbled queso fresco, slices of creamy avocado, and a touch of pickled Fresno chiles. This dish is a party on your taste buds, offering a perfect balance of heat, richness, and freshness that will transport you straight to the heart of Mexico.

With their breakfast creations, as well as a satisfying cup of coffee, Red Mesa Mercado invites you to indulge in a breakfast experience that combines traditional Mexican flavors with culinary ingenuity.

Personal Experience: The Journey of Flavors

My morning tasting session at Red Mesa Mercado was a delightful journey of flavors. Each dish I sampled was good. Red Mesa Mercado’s chef has created a menu that was varied and delicious.

Conclusion: Join the Breakfast Fiesta!

As the sun rises over St. Petersburg, the scent of sizzling spices and the irresistible allure of Red Mesa Mercado’s breakfast offerings beckon you. Whether you’re a lover of traditional Mexican cuisine or an adventurous foodie seeking something new, Red Mesa Mercado’s breakfast menu is an experience you won’t want to miss. So grab your appetite, invite your friends, and try the breakfast at Red Mesa Mercado!