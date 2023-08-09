Setting relationship boundaries is essential for maintaining healthy and respectful interactions between individuals.

Boundaries define acceptable behavior, personal limits, and emotional space within a relationship.

Lifestyle expert Anastasia Turchetta joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with ways you can approach your relationship like a financial decision.

“In the realm of relationships, investing wisely can yield remarkable returns. When nurturing a connection with your partner, setting healthy boundaries with your time becomes a powerful tool that can skyrocket your relationship’s return on investment (ROI). You create an environment conducive to emotional intimacy, effective communication, and overall relationship growth by strategically allocating and safeguarding your time together.”, said Turchetta.

Experts say healthy boundaries are not about creating barriers or isolation. Instead, they promote a supportive and respectful environment that enhances the quality of the relationship. It’s important to communicate openly about boundaries, be willing to compromise, and regularly reassess them as the relationship evolves.

When both partners are aware of and respectful toward each other’s boundaries, it creates a foundation for a strong and mutually fulfilling relationship.

