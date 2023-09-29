TAMPA (BLOOM) Identifying someone’s behavior as a possible trauma response can help us mental health expert meet that behavior with compassion and understanding.

Licensed Mental Health Counselor and National Board-Certified Counselor, Anna Lively, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share what categories most people fall into:

Fight – may be physical or emotional

Flight – puts distance from danger

Freeze -becoming tense, frozen, silent

Fawn – people pleasing behavior meant to avoid conflict and feel safe.