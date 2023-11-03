TAMPA (BLOOM) – AHA Volunteer Stroke Survivor Jaclynn Brown joined Bloom’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk special.

Brown shared her personal story of having a stoke when she was just 41-year-old.

“The St. Petersburg Hospital Emergency Room team acted quickly and efficiently and gave me the best care possible.”, said Brown.

Detecting a stroke early is critically important because prompt medical intervention can make a significant difference in the outcome and recovery of the individual who has experienced a stroke.

Brown said she is thankful for the Tampa Bay community coming together for the Tampa Bay Heart Walk.

This year’s Tampa Bay Heart Walk is Saturday, Nov. 4. News Channel 8 is fighting back against heart disease and stroke and is trying to raise $50,000.

The Tampa Bay Heart Walk event is located at Raymond James Stadium located at 4201 N Dale Mabry Hwy and starts at 7:30 a.m. – the actual Walk begins at 9 a.m. Tampa Bay Heart Walk’s goal this year is $3 million. Join your friends, family and co-workers to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives. We’re all tied to heart disease and stroke in some way, and we must change that. By registering for the Heart Walk today, you are taking the first step to save lives. (Register for the walk here)

Every walker who joins, every dollar donated means more research, more people trained in lifesaving CPR, more medical breakthroughs, and more champions for equitable health.