Bloom contributor Wendy Wesley, who is a registered dietitian and licensed nutritionist who serves St. Petersburg, Tampa, Clearwater and all of Florida, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the health benefits of eating a colorful salad.

“Here we use red cabbage, tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots, feta cheese and olives to make a filling and colorful salad. A white platter really makes these colors pop.”, said Wesley.

Wesley provided this shopping list and recipe for our bloom viewers for a Rainbow Greek Salad:

3-4 large tomatoes

2-3 cucumbers

2-3 bell peppers, green, red, yellow, orange- any color

1 cup Kalamata olives

1 cup shredded carrots

2 cups shredded red cabbage

¾ cup feta cheese

Greek vinaigrette to dress

Core the tomatoes and seed them using a paring knife or a spoon. Cut into large bite-sized chunks. Cut cucumbers in half and then lengthwise. Using the back of a spoon scoop out the seeds. Core and cut peppers into large bite-sized chunks. On a large platter arrange vegetables by color in the rainbow hue. Top with olives and feta and serve with vinaigrette.

