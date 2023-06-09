Tampa (BLOOM) – Owning a home can be one of life’s most rewarding experiences. However, it also comes with its own set of challenges. One day, you may find yourself dealing with a clogged drain, and the next, a leaky faucet. Fortunately, many common home issues have simple solutions that don’t require a lot of time, money, or expertise. In this article, we’ll share some quick and easy solutions for common home issues that you can do yourself.

Common Home Issues and Their Causes

Before we dive into the solutions, let’s take a moment to understand the causes of some common home issues:

Clogged drains: The main culprits of a clogged drain are hair, grease, and food particles. Over time, they accumulate and cause blockages.

Squeaky doors: As your doors age, the hinges can become dry and rusty. This causes a squeaking sound when the door is opened or closed.

Leaky faucets: The most common cause of a leaky faucet is a worn-out washer. A dripping faucet can waste a lot of water and money if left unfixed.

Quick and Easy Solutions for Common Home Issues

Now that we know the causes of some common home issues, let’s explore some quick and easy solutions:

Clogged drains: Pour a mixture of hot water and dish soap down the drain. Use a plunger to dislodge any remaining blockages. For stubborn clogs, use a drain snake or call a professional.

Squeaky doors: Lubricate the hinges with a silicone-based lubricant or petroleum jelly. Open and close the door a few times to spread the lubricant evenly.

Leaky faucets: Turn off the water supply to the faucet. Remove the handle and the stem. Replace the old washer with a new one. Reassemble the faucet and turn the water supply back on.

Preventing Future Home Issues

Now that we’ve tackled some common home issues, let’s talk about how to prevent them from happening in the future:

Clogged drains: Use a hair catcher in your shower drain. Avoid pouring grease and food scraps down your kitchen sink.

Squeaky doors: Lubricate your door hinges once a year to keep them in good condition.

Leaky faucets: Don’t turn your faucets off too tightly. This can wear out the washers and cause leaks.

Owning a home comes with its own set of challenges. However, many common home issues have simple solutions that you can do yourself. By understanding the causes of these issues and taking preventative measures, you can save yourself time, money, and headaches.