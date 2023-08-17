Tampa (BLOOM) – Let’s journey back to Playa Del Carmen in 2019. Often after rigorous gym sessions, I’d take a leisurely walk from the gym to my condo. It was my chance to soak in the city’s vibrant atmosphere. The sun’s warmth and the rhythmic waves of the ocean accompanied my stroll as I passed through the lively centro district.

But the real magic happened when I reached my condo. Armed with fresh ingredients gathered along the way – tortillas, warm and fragrant, from the local market, and the indulgent notes of manchego cheese – I’d throw together chorizo breakfast burritos.

As the chorizo sizzled in the pan, the symphony of the city fused with the flavors in my kitchen.

These very burritos, often crafted with ingredients sourced on that walk home, played a role in my journey to shed 10 pounds. Who says chorizo can’t be healthy?

Recipe: Chorizo Breakfast Burritos

Prep Time: 10 minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes Total Time: 25 minutes Servings: 4

Ingredients:

8 oz (225g) chorizo sausage, casing removed and crumbled

4 large eggs

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup shredded manchego cheese

1 cup diced tomatoes

1 ripe avocado, diced

4 large flour tortillas

Salsa, for serving (optional)

Instructions:

Cook Chorizo: In a skillet over medium heat, cook the crumbled chorizo until browned and cooked through, about 5-7 minutes. Remove any excess grease, if necessary. Scramble Eggs: In a bowl, whisk the eggs together with a pinch of salt and pepper. Push the chorizo to one side of the skillet and pour the beaten eggs into the other side. Scramble the eggs until just set, then mix them with the chorizo. Assemble Burritos: Warm the flour tortillas in the skillet for a few seconds on each side until pliable. On each tortilla, layer a portion of the chorizo and egg mixture, followed by a sprinkle of shredded cheese, diced tomatoes, and diced avocado. Wrap Up: Fold in the sides of the tortilla and then roll it up tightly to form a burrito. Cook: Cook the roll seam side down until lightly crisped. Flip and repeat. Serve: Serve the Chorizo Breakfast Burritos immediately, with salsa on the side if desired.

Note: Feel free to customize your breakfast burritos by adding other toppings like chopped cilantro, sautéed onions, or a dollop of sour cream.