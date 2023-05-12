The CEO and President of the Purple Playas Foundation, Rochelle Lentini, M.Ed., and Vice President, Parker Lentini, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about how the Purple Playas Foundation offers hope for children with chronic illness.

The Purple Playas Foundation is 100% volunteer driven, giving the gift of smiles through resources, child-friendly materials and support. Join them on June 2nd and 3rd for their Par-Tee, Golf Tournament, Helicopter Golf Ball Drop, and Online Auction. Funds support children with chronic medical conditions.

Visit PURPLEPLAYASFOUNDATION.org to make a donation, see sponsorship opportunities, checkout upcoming events, and to access resources. There are video tutorials, tip sheets, hands-on materials, and more.

If you have a child with rare, complex or chronic illness, you can request to be added to our wait list for a free Purple Playas Coping Kit. Don’t forget to buy your $10 golf ball number for your chance to WIN $1,000, during our Helicopter Golf Ball Drop. You don’t need to be present to win!

You can contact them at: ppf@purpleplayasfoundation.com or Call 813-963-7227

