Amy Romine, Business Developer with Holzerland Protection Dogs and Veteran Zack Jones, Puppy Recipient along with hits sister Breann Jones join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom talk about the Belgian Malinois puppy giveaway from Holzerland Protection Dogs to 2 veterans for PTSD support. Holzerland Protection Dogs is giving away 2 puppies in May for Mental Health Awareness month and seeking nominations for deserving veterans. Zack is a veteran and recipient of one of their dogs.

