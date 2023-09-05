TAMPA (BLOOM) – Tampa Lifestyle Wellness Social Media Creator Lauren Schwec, Founder of Social Curation Collabs joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about how local creators and local businesses can collaborate to promote wellness in our community through social media.

Her Social Curation app makes it easy for creators and local businesses to connect. Lauren and her influencer creators covered this summer’s Bloom Health Expo – providing some incredible wellness content for the community.

