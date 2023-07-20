One of the leading surfers out at Nazaré, Portugal, UK’s Andrew “Cotty” Cotton, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, to share the big news about being a part of HBO’s 100-Foot Wave for season 3.

Cotton was featured in both season 1 and season 2 of the HBO series which features a number of well-known big-wave surfers.

Season 1 of 100-Foot Wave won an Emmy for Outstanding Cinematography For A Non-Fiction Program, and was nominated for Outstanding Documentary For A Nonfiction Series.

In addition to watching pros tackle jaw dropping waves, the HBO series also deep dives into the back stories of how the pro surfers made their way into the sport.

