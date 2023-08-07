In a preview of this week’s “Bloom Health Club” on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, Dr. Joseph Dituri aka Dr. Deep Sea joins host Gayle Guyardo on the WFLA Now set to talk about life and health research under the sea. Dr. Dituri recently spent 100 days underwater attracting national and global attention.

Dr. Dituri talked about his incredible research including for traumatic brain injury.

