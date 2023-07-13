Prediabetes has been linked with long-term damage to organs, including: heart, (unrecognized, silent heart attacks), blood vessels, nervous system and kidneys, even if it has not progressed to type 2 diabetes. Detection and prevention are important.

Gabriel Szmigiel, MD of VIPCARE joins Farron Hipp on the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about prediabetes, its detection and prevention of long-term complications and discuss the innovative primary care approach VIPCARE provides seniors focusing on wellness and prevention and more one on one attention from your doctor. For more information or to schedule an appointment with VIPCARE visit getvipcare.com.

