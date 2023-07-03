Functional and Integrative Registered Dietitian, Caroline O’Connor, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share power foods that can lift your mood, including a no bake chocolate peanut butter bar recipe.

No Bake Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup peanut butter (or any nut butter)

1/4 cup honey or agave

1 tbsp melted butter

1/3 cup ground flaxseed

1 tsp vanilla

1/2 cup protein powder

85% dark chocolate bar

Coarse sea salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. Mix peanut butter, honey, butter, flaxseed, vanilla, protein powder in a bowl. Batter should be similar to cookie dough

2. Press into a pan lined with parchment paper

3. Put chocolate into a saucepan and melt until smooth

4. Pour chocolate over the top (either drizzle or tilt pan until there is an even layer across the top)

5. Place in the fridge for 30-60 minutes! Cut into bars and enjoy!