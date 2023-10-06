TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Just in time for cooler weather this weekend, the Seminole Heights United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch opens Friday at 5 p.m.

Organizers hope to sell 10,000 pumpkins after they sold close to 9,000 last year– which is a big jump from when the patch started about 10 years ago.

“One family had come from another church and they asked if they could do one here and we thought it was a great idea,” church Pastor Tiffania Icaza Willetts said.

It’s grown so much, that families drive from all over to pick the perfect gourd. Some come from as far as Orlando each year.

What’s fun about this patch, is there are several types of pumpkins including swan gourds, pumpkins known as elf houses and star pumpkins. They all range from $3-$45.

Proceeds from the fundraiser are split between the church and the Hampton Terrace Community Association.

“Any money we raise from the pumpkin patch we put right back into the community via free events for our community,” says Cassie Plumridge, president of the association.

The fun doesn’t stop when you pick your pumpkin. There are events every weekend including a Friday movie night in the patch and other themes like Heroes Day.

“Throughout the weekends we have face painting going on, we have pumpkin painting coming at the end of October,” Pastor Icaza Willetts said.

When they say the whole family is invited, they mean it! Even dogs are allowed at the patch.

For a look at all the calendar events for the Seminole Heights United Methodist Pumpkin Patch, click here.

As a tradition, The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown is shown on opening night.