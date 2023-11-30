TAMPA (BLOOM) – Poland has a rich tapestry of holiday traditions deeply rooted in food and culture. “The Pierogi Princess” Noelle Sipos, whose Great Grandfather came to America from Poland in 1909 at 17 years old, and settled in Passaic, New Jersey, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about Polish American traditions at Christmas and during the holidays along with sharing her family’s Polish history and traditions.