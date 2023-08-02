Internal Medicine and Advanced Aesthetic Physician Anne Hermann, MD with Hermann Aesthetics and Wellness joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss Platelet Rich Plasma (PRP) for hair restoration. Platelet rich plasma derived from your own blood contains millions of growth factors and is clinically proven to improve hair volume and thickness. For people with hair loss, PRP can improve hair volume and thickness. For more information or to schedule a reservation visit www.doctorhermann.com or call in Tampa 813-902-9559 or St. Pete 727-278-3992 *Say you heard about us on Bloom and get 10% OFF through September 1, 2023.

