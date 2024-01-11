TAMPA (BLOOM) – During the month of January, many people lean in to a plant-based diet to celebrate “Veganuary.” Holistic Functional Medicine Doctor and the Author of “You Can’t Outrun Your Fork,” Dr. Anya Szigeti, DC, DABCI, MBA, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, with a colorful, plant-based and vegan Buddha Bowl recipe.

Buddha Bowls:

Ingredients:

2 cups of cooked quinoa

Roasted vegetables

Nutritional yeast

Sea salt

Baby spinach or baby greens mix

Organic sprouts

Tahini sauce

Directions:

Cook quinoa using bone broth Chop vegetables into bite-size pieces and coat with avocado oil. Roast at 400 degrees until crispy on edges Sprinkle nutritional yeast on cauliflower Sprinkle sea salt on roasted vegetables Arrange quinoa and greens in a bowl and top with roasted vegetables Drizzle with tahini sauce and garnish with sprouts

Tahini Sauce:

Ingredients:

1/4 cup of tahini

3 tbsp. lemon juice

2 cloves of garlic

1 tsp. coconut aminos

1 tbsp. raw maple syrup

1 tbsp. sriracha or other hot sauce, to taste

Directions: