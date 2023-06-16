Going vegan seems near impossible to most people.

Fabricio Zambrano also known as Fab the Vegan and his daughter Laceinne, a plant-based delights influencer, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, about how transitioning to vegan can be lasting and successful. Fab has been vegan for almost 10 years and shares his amazing health transformation.

Plantain Avocado Ingredients:

-Oil

-1 Plantain

-Avocado

-Lime

-Cilantro

-Bread

-Tomato

-Pickled Jalapeños

-Black Pepper

-Micro Greens (or other fresh herbs)

