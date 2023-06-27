The Pinellas Community Foundation is collaborating with local governments in Pinellas County and the cities of St. Petersburg and Clearwater to maximize impact and reach in the nonprofit community to bring meaningful assistance 5 years faster than if these grants were not available. The goals of their 5 Years Faster Program are to help expand, upgrade, and uplift organizations and the community.

The CEO of the Pinellas Community Foundation, Duggan Cooley, joined Guest Host, Maggie Rodriguez on the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the 5 Years Faster Program.

To learn more about the Pinellas Community Foundation 5 Years Faster Program visit PINELLASCF.org/5YF.