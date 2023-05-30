Arlene Scarano, MD, Internal Medicine Physician and Founder of PetLoversChat joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about PETLOVERSCHAT the first-ever opportunity for pet owners worldwide to share their passion and love for their pets, allowing individuals to curate their social experience in one place.

PETLOVERSCHAT is the first-ever social media platform devoted to connecting animal lovers and owners. Unique features include Pet of the Day, Pet Tricks, Pet Play Date, Pet Lost & Found, Chat Room and Pet Adoption. The PETLOVERSCHAT platform connects and strengthens the pet lovers community through the power and innovation of social media. The PETLOVERCHAT platform is a revolutionary multidimensional platform for pet lovers worldwide. Pet ownership culture is fragmented and underrepresented in todays social media landscape. This application provides the first-ever opportunity for pet owners worldwide to share their passion and love for their pets, allowing individuals to curate their social experience.

www.petloverschat.com

https://www.facebook.com/Petloverschat

https://www.instagram.com/petloverschat/

Email: info@petloverschat.com

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.