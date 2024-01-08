TAMPA (BLOOM) – Your blood is a window into your health. However, many doctors are not doing a comprehensive panel to effectively see what’s going on with your health. Dr. Cathleen Gerenger, DC, FIAMA, BSC joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the importance of bloodwork and having your doctor do a comprehensive blood panel including adding a thyroid panel. The thyroid can trigger many issues from fatigue, weight gain and hair loss to constipation.