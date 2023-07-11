The Bloom Health Expo is happening this Saturday, July 15th from 10am to 4pm inside the Tampa Bay Buccaneers AdventHealth Training Center.

Leaders in the health industry in Tampa Bay will be there, and the best part is it’s a chance to go behind-the-scenes of where our champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers train.

Bloom Host, Gayle Guyardo, got an early peek by visiting Jessica Pastuf, the Director of Performance Nutrition with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, to find out how she fuels the Bucs players for best performance.